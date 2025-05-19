Michigan is home to some of the most beautiful cities in America, offering plenty of attractive amenities and opportunities for an affordable lifestyle. While several cities make the list, one town in Michigan has been named the cheapest place to live in the state.

This Michigan City Is Now The Cheapest Place To Live In The State

Compared to many other states, Michigan offers an affordable cost of living, making it a budget-friendly place for families, young professionals, and retirees. ReAlpha recently ranked the cheapest cities in the Great Lakes state, and the most affordable town might surprise you.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the cost of living in Flint is lower than the national average. The median home sale price in the area is significantly cheaper than home prices in many other U.S. cities. And when it comes to everyday expenses like groceries and health care, Flint residents generally pay less than the average American. It is also home to the University of Michigan-Flint and Kettering University, which makes it ideal for young adults. The city also offers job opportunities in healthcare, education, and manufacturing. And even through adversity, U.S. News and World Report says the Flint community is like no other:

Going through hardships like auto plants closing over the years and the 2014 water crisis, the Flint community has a history of rallying together during tough times. There is a strong sense of pride among Flint residents. Whether standing together as a neighborhood to combat crime or helping those in need, locals work together to make Flint a better place to live.

Rounding out the top 5 also includes:

#2 Saginaw

#3 Albion

#4 Lansing

#5 Muskegon

