Deer are an added caution when driving in Kalamazoo because they can literally come out of nowhere. As someone who's hit a deer before, these animals can cause serious damage to you car and to you physically. There's one neighborhood in general though that is teeming with deer, to the point where you can't drive to and from it each day without seeing as many as 12 in one area. This may be arguable for others throughout the city, but ask anyone who lives off of Winchell Avenue or anywhere near the Asylum Lake and they'll tell you how dangerous it can be.

I drive this street everyday on my way to and from work and there isn't a DAY that goes by where I don't see at least one deer hanging out on the side of the road. Normally there is a family of about 7 to 8 deer that will either be hanging out in someone's yard looking for food, or at times darting across Winchell Avenue to find the next spot to hang out.

Get our free mobile app

We're starting to see more and more signage being placed around town, including Stadium Dr. near Danford Creek Apartments, where yellow "Deer Crossing" signs have been posted along the eastbound side of the road, as there were multiple deer accidents along that stretch of road in 2021.

For those of us in the Winchell neighborhood and for anyone driving it, this is not the road to be looking at your phone on. There are lots of kids, walkers with dogs and tons of deer who are constantly around, so keep your head on a swivel.