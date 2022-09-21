These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant

Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.

The Vegan movement has gotten a lot of traction and the following has continuously grown for about 10 or so years now. They are trying to live a healthier lifestyle, starting with their eating habits and the products they choose to consume on a daily basis. Vegans have made a pledge for their life to not consume or use animal products or food coming from animals. This has changed the way of living for a lot of individuals and has sparked new business ventures, like restaurants.

Social media has turned into a tool used to keep in touch with people, update everyone on your life, or if you're good enough you can make money. Well, a lot of people turn to social media for their news updates, whether it's a good idea or not, the internet has become a good place to find out some information. While scrolling on Facebook, I came across a post that ties a couple of Kalamazoo area natives to the Vegan world.

Two natives from towns near Kalamazoo were a part of an investment group that originally was made up of only 4 people that decided they would invest their money in a vegan burger restaurant chain that would turn out to be a great decision. Now, the coolest or maybe the worst part about this investment is that it wasn't for a location here in Kalamazoo, and we still don't have one, although they have said that it's in the works.

Who And Where Is Next Level Burger

Chris Tarkowski a Mattawn native who made the post highlighting the burger chain explains how he and another Texas Corners native pooled their money with two other individuals to invest in what is now known as Next Level Burger. The Investment started in 2014 and has now grown to 9 locations, with the 10th to be opening in October. They currently have locations in Brooklyn, Lake Oswego, Seattle, Concord, San Francisco, Austin, Denver, and 2 locations in Portland.

The Kalamazoo area is on the list to eventually have a Next Level burger opening up for business. I can't tell you exactly where we are on that list, I can't tell you how fast that list moves, and I also can't tell you how many cities are on that list. What I can say is one is eventually coming and anyone who wants to compare it to their own Vegan meals or to other Vegan restaurants will have the option to do so.