Faygo is an iconic Michigan staple. And enjoying a delicious ice cream on a hot Michigan summer day is the perfect treat. So when we learned that we'd be able to have both at the same time, this was huge news!

Michigan Restaurant Makes Faygo Flavors into Ice Cream

Northville restaurant, Browndog Barlor & Restaurant, and Faygo teamed up to release a lineup of six Faygo-inspired and flavored ice creams.

Browndog has a deliciously fascinating history of releasing other unique flavors, like Cadbury Creme Egg and a Paczki Day Flavor.

Now, they're setting their sights and our tastebuds on a Pure Michigan combination of Faygo and ice cream.

They've come up with six flavors of Faygo ice cream...

Choc & Rye - Faygo Rock & Rye with ribbons of chocolate fudge and chunks of brownies

Motown Jam - Faygo Redpop swirled with ribbons of chunky peanut butter

Citrus Mist - Faygo Moon Mist and Faygo Orange with bits of Maraschino cherries

Peaches & Creme - Faygo Peach and Faygo Creme soda with shortbread cookies

Groovy Grape - Faygo Grape with vanilla sandwich cookies

Unicorn Swirl - Faygo Cotton Candy with pink marshmallows

While these do sound like fantastic flavors, and Faygo is making use of some of their most popular pop flavors, like Rock & Rye and Redpop, I feel like they're missing out on some excellent flavor combos with their other sodas.

Here are some flavor combos I think Faygo and Browndog should consider for a possible second release of ice cream flavors:

Faygo Firework is a flavor combination of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry. This could be the perfect opportunity for a cherry, lime, and blue raspberry sorbet with Pop Rocks.

Faygo Black Cherry would make for an awesome Traverse City Black Cherry ice cream, filled with real cherries and flecks of dark chocolate.

Faygo Arctic Sun is a grapefruit-cherry flavored pop. This is another great flavor combo for a refreshing sorbet.

Faygo 60/40 is a refreshing grapefruit lime soda, making it a peak refreshing sorbet flavor.

How could we forget about Faygo Root Beer? We already mix root beer with vanilla ice cream for a delicious float. So for this flavor combination, I was thinking Faygo Root Beer mixed with their Creme Soda with some ribbons of marshmallow.

You might find that Dr Faygo is similar to that other "Dr" named soda. With that in mind, this could pair well with some white chocolate chips and cinnamon swirl cereal.

