Tips for Crafting the Ultimate Pure Michigan Dating Profile

The season of love is almost upon us. Do you have a Valentine to celebrate with this year?

Especially during frigid Michigan winters, it's nice to have someone to cuddle with and keep you warm on these long, cold winter nights. I guess that's what cuffing season is for.

Get our free mobile app

Not familiar with the term? You're not alone! As Urban Dictionary explains,

During the Fall and Winter months people who would normally rather be single... find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be "Cuffed" or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed.

With January being one of the most active times of the year for dating apps, it's time to freshen up that profile to attract your future lifelong Euchre partner. What do Michiganders look for in a potential partner?

Tips for Crafting the Perfect Pure Michigan Dating Profile Forget the bathroom selfies! You're bound to find true love in the Mitten if you include these Pure Michigan prompts: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Impress Your Valentine With These 6 Unique Date Ideas In SW Michigan Candlelight dinner? That's so 2000s! Here are 6 unique and fun date ideas throughout SW Michigan that are guaranteed to impress your Valentine this year. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon