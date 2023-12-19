Historic Michigan Restaurant Named ‘Most Legendary’ in the World

Michigan is home to so many incredible restaurants that it's tough to nail down the best in the city that you live in. Especially if you live in some of the bigger cities in Michigan because there are so many different cuisines to choose from as well. But, a smaller city in Michigan landed on a list that is not only up against local restaurants in the state, but from all over the world.

Most Legendary Restaurants in the World

TasteAtlas recently curated a list of the '150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World'. The website says in order to find the best restaurants to add to this list, they 'span across continents, exploring everything from dimly-lit taverns in Spain and rustic trattorias in Italy, to vibrant hawker stalls in Asia and cozy French bistros.' Each restaurant on the list also includes a favorite dish as well. And fortunately, one restaurant made the list that we don't have to book a flight in order to enjoy it.

Iconic Michigan Restaurant Named 'Most Legendary' in the World

This restaurant holds a lot of incredible history in a unique town in the Great Lakes state.

Founded in 1856, Zehnder's of Frankenmuth lands on the list at #37. TasteAtlas says 'Zehnder's of Frankenmuth has been a beacon of Midwest hospitality since the 1850s, welcoming millions of guests into its historically-inspired dining halls.' And it's nestled in 'Michigan's Little Bavaria' which is rich in German culture.

And it's no surprise that the dish that made the list Its famed family-style chicken dinner served alongside an array of homestyle side dishes.

