It's no secret that Michigan is home to incredible restaurants that cater to the pickiest of eaters or satisfy the sophisticated palate of a food enthusiast. It would be tough to choose just one Michigan restaurant as the best in the state. But, one casual dining spot in Michigan took it a step further and has been ranked as one of the best in the nation.

The Best Casual Restaurant in Every State

The Daily Meal recently released their list of 'The Best Casual Restaurant in Every State'. The publication says restaurants were chosen based on price, overall comfortable and relaxed ambiance, a place worth traveling to, and a proven reputation and longevity. So which Michigan Restaurant was chosen as the best in the state?

American Coney Island in Detroit, MI came in at #1 Best Casual Restaurant in the state.

The Daily Meal says it belongs on the list for its legendary hot dogs:

Family-owned and -operated since 1917, American's claim to fame is the classic coney-style dog.

And we have to agree that its not only a Detroit classic, but a Michigan classic in general. And for those who aren't familiar with a Detroit coney dog, it's a specially-seasoned, natural skin casing hot dog from Dearborn Sausage, topped with Chili Sauce, mustard, and sweet chopped onions on a steamed bun.

And its the only place where you'll find The Coney Paczki. Trade the steamed bun in for a sweet Paczki on Fat Tuesday for a one-of-a-kind food experience.

