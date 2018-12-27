There Is Still Time To Join Kalamazoo’s One One Run

The John Daley Memorial One One Run is happening this New Years Day

Start off the New Year by putting your best foot forward! The 36th annual run to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo. The event is sponsored by Gazelle Sports and will take place at Spring Valley Park, (2600 Mt. Olivet Rd.), at 1 p.m.

According to The John Daley Memorial One One Run web-site here is the line up of events...

EVENT: ONE ONE RUN - ADULT (18+)

START TIME: 1:00 pm EST END TIME: 3:00 pm EST PRICE: $35.00 Race Fee + $3.00 Sign Up Fee

REGISTRATION: Registration ends January 1, 2019 at 1:15 pm EST

EVENT: ONE ONE RUN - YOUTH (13-17 YEARS) START TIME: 1:00 pm EST END TIME: 3:00 pm EST PRICE: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 Sign Up Fee

REGISTRATION: Registration ends January 1, 2019 at 1:15 pm EST

EVENT: ONE ONE RUN - KIDS' 1 MILE RUN Presented by Shanti Massage Therapy and Healing Arts- FREE to the first 100 registrants ($10 for each registrant after 100) START TIME: 1:00 pm EST END TIME: 3:00 pm EST PRICE: $0.00 Race Fee Increases to $10 after the first 100 people register. (53 spots left) REGISTRATION: Registration ends January 1, 2019 at 1:15 pm EST The great thing is that people of all fitness levels are welcome to walk or run in the untimed, noncompetitive event! In fact you don't even have go to the run to participate!

EVENT: I'D RATHER STAY HOME AND WATCH FOOTBALL Do you love the One One Run and Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo, but LOVE watching college football too? Well, this year you have the option to still support this great event AND not miss a single play. Whether you're cheering for Michigan or South Carolina, Notre Dame or LSU or any other big game, you can still "run" the One One Run!With this virtual run option, you get a shirt and a bib, BUT you can choose to put in the miles from home at half time or after your favorite team wins! START TIME: 1:00 pm EST END TIME: 3:00 pm EST PRICE: $30.00 Race Fee + $2.50 Sign Up Fee

REGISTRATION: Registration ends January 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm EST

Walk, run, don't leave your sofa, just have fun with the John Daley Memorial One One Run!