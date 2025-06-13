Therapy Cat on Wheels Delights Lansing, Michigan Retirement Home

Everybody needs a Max in their life.

Even though Max didn't have the easiest start to life, he's sure living it up now! Max gets tons of love, affection, and nearly 100 treats per day as fans can't help but dote on this roaming therapy cat on wheels. Check it out!

Get our free mobile app

Deb Small adopted the fluffy blue Persian cat in 2017 from the Capital Area Humane Society after finding out he was severely abused by his previous owners. According to Small the abuse Max suffered was so severe it caused him to lose one of his hind legs and vision in both his eyes, which has been successfully restored after surgery.

Deb says after the abuse Max suffered she wanted to make sure he would feel comfortable around people again. One thing led to another and Max soon found a home base among friends visiting the residents of Delta Retirement Center in Lansing, Michigan.

Of course as is often the case Small says she didn't just save Max, but Max saved her. Small told Mid-Michigan's Fox 47 News in 2022,

I had just become an 'adult orphan' is what I call myself, without having relatives on this planet, and not knowing for sure which way to go...without him I'm not sure what I would have been doing

Today Max visits residents not only at Delta, but wheels on over to other area assisted living facilities and retirement communities to spread joy with this sparkling personality. Adds Small,

I want the message to get out there that we value the elderly and their contributions to our society at large and we believe even now that their care should be a priority in our society

Check out Max's journey here on his official Facebook page.

Bring Your Pet And Enjoy These 20 Pet Friendly Michigan Beaches There is no need to leave your pet behind. Check out these 20 pet-friendly beaches in Michigan all summer long. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh