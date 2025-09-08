Breaking This Rule At Indiana Walmart Stores Could Get You Banned

Many Indiana residents rely on Walmart stores as a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, household items, clothing, and more. However, the big-box brand has made several changes to the customer's shopping experience, and breaking one major shopping rule could result in being banned from all Indiana locations.

Walmart has recently made headlines for its anti-theft crackdown, which includes modifying its coupon policy and deploying a range of new and enhanced security measures, including locking up high-value items, using AI-powered surveillance to detect suspicious behavior, and implementing invisible barcodes on products to prevent "scan-and-go" fraud. And while new policies are in place, breaking them causes major consequences.

According to Security Tag Store, retail theft has become a national crisis, and major retailers, including Walmart, are fighting back with bans, high-tech surveillance, and new anti-theft measures. Store security may detain you if they have reasonable suspicion or probable cause to believe you are shoplifting. A ban can be issued by the store's loss prevention department for any incident, especially if it involves repeated offenses or significant theft. This ban can vary from a specific store to a ban from all Walmart locations nationwide.

If you return to a Walmart after being banned, you can be charged with trespassing. In some counties, repeated trespassing and shoplifting can lead to more severe felony charges.

