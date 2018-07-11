The Sassy Olive In Allegan Won My Bussiness

Check out this AMAZING shop tucked in the heart of Allegan!

A friend and I spent a Saturday morning zip-lining and grabbing a quick lunch in Allegan when all of the sudden I stumbled upon this gem of a store.

It's called The Sassy Olive! Of course I instantly loved the name because my fur-baby is named Olive, then I walked into the lovely shop. The place is filled with stylish head bands, hair ties, throw pillows and anything a gal might need to spruce up her look.

Of course I wanted to purchase everything in the shop, but my goal was to obtain something with the logo and name on it...mission accomplished!

But don't take my word for great this place is, Paul A. let yelp.com know his thoughts...

This shop has the cutest headband creations and patterns that I've ever found! I loved the stuff on Etsy and I'm so happy to have a place to visit locally! Love the outdoor special events and have so many friends who love the shop.

So if you are ever strolling around Allegan, The Sassy Olive is a must see place! I can't till have coffee mugs!

