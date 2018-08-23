The REAL Kalamazoo Yellow Pages Landed On My Doorstep

Do I even need this?!?

Back in the day I could not live without this book! I always enjoyed looking up my own name (or stalking cute boys), but now this book seems obsolete...and that's coming from me, the girl that hasn't left the 80's yet! LOL (yea, I LOL it)!

Why and how is this publication still around today and how did it come to be? Well, Wikipedia.com gave me a glimpse into the history of this outdated treasured book...

The name and concept of "yellow pages" came about in 1883, when a printer in Cheyenne, Wyoming, working on a regular telephone directory ran out of white paper and used yellow paper instead. In 1886, Reuben H. Donnelley created the first official Yellow Pages directory.

I think that since it has been over 200 years, maybe it is time to put this book away and let it simply be a memory!

I don't even have a "land line" so I am not sure why this ended up on my porch, but I will enjoy reading this little gem (yes, I am an old dork)!

