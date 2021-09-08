Is being on the water one of your favorite parts about summer in Michigan? Because it's definitely my favorite. And if I can't be out on a boat, I have to be somewhere on a beach.

The downside is that sometimes the beach can get a little crowded. How would you like to have your own private lake on your next vacation?

Get our free mobile app

The Little Blue Cottage on Forest Lake

You have to escape to South Haven for a week next year and rent this adorable Airbnb. It's a studio cottage and is the perfect spot for two or four people! It's fully furnished and has a queen bed and a twin trundle to sleep.

If you have a dog and you want to bring them, there is a $75 reservation fee. They are allowed to swim in the lake but they ask that you keep them off of any dock/pier. If you have more guests, they have a total of three cottages and a campsite with electric and water available.

Liz via Airbnb.com

The kitchenette is fully equipped and there is a full bathroom within the cottage. Outside on the patio there is a dining area, fire pit and propane griddle.

Guest Reviews

All of the cottages guests haven been so pleased with their stay that it's received 4.69 stars. One of them recommended that if you do have four people to bring a tent for extra space because it may feel a bit cramped. Here's another guest review;

This was such a great getaway! I went here solo with my dog for a girls trip. My dog had a great time playing in the lake and I had a great time hanging on the patio, on the kayak, and grilling some burgers for dinner! I loved the peace and quiet, the genuine connections I made with the hosts and other guests, as well as the cottage I was able to call home.

Book your trip to South Haven today! Don't forget to scroll for more pictures of your next vacation.

The Little Cottage on Forest Lake This Airbnb is a studio cottage that's built for two to four people.

Lakefront Living in South Haven, Michigan Are you and the family thinking about taking a vacation? Or maybe you're looking for somewhere to do the family reunion! Check out this Vrbo in South Haven, Michigan.

The 'Floathaus' in Douglas, Michigan You can completely unplug and let your worries float away at the houseboat.