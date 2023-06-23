Looking to get away for the 4th of July weekend? Specifically, at a lakeside destination? In Michigan, we're lucky to have lakes everywhere. That includes SW Michigan.

Taking to Airbnb, I searched for stays that were on a lake or any body of water. Now, as I type this, these stays all have availability for the 4th of July weekend. But, of course, as it is with any rental site, this could change at any moment.

Here are 6 lakeside Airbnb stays that would be perfect for the 4th of July weekend:

6 SW Michigan Lakeside Airbnbs Perfect for 4th of July Weekend Looking to stay on the water while celebrating the 4th of July? Check out these Airbnb stays.

You can find even more Airbnb stay options in SW Michigan here.

While you're in the SW Michigan area celebrating the Nation's independence, why not check out some antiques?

Here Are 10 Stops on the Southwest Michigan Antique Trail If you love antiquing, we have plenty of shops and malls to choose from in the Southwest Michigan area.