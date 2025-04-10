5 Distilleries in Michigan and Indiana Offering Overnight Stays

5 Distilleries in Michigan and Indiana Offering Overnight Stays

Hard Truth Distilling Co. via Facebook/Canva

The party doesn't have to stop at closing time if you book an overnight stay at one of these breweries or distilleries offering overnight stays throughout the Midwest.

I'm definitely eyeing a couple of these spots for my next adult summer adventure or cozy fall getaway. Check it out:

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

While we love spending a weekend hopping from taproom to taproom and visiting nearby distilleries, breweries, and wineries what we don't love is having to coordinate a sober ride home. While it's the responsible thing to do, that means unfortunately someone has to miss out on the fun.

Thankfully, that doesn't have to be the case anymore! Travel and culture website Midwest Living has compiled a list of stillhouses offering overnight stays. From rustic backyard camping and cabins to bougie flats and lofts, here's where you can crash overnight in Michigan and Indiana:

5 Midwest Distilleries Offering Overnight Stays

Keep the party going after hours at these ale houses/distilleries across Michigan and Indiana which offer guests the option to stay the night.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

5 Unusual Drinking Spots Across the Midwest

From funeral homes to laundromats, you'd never guess these businesses across Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois serve alcohol to patrons 21+.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Filed Under: Airbnb, craft beer, Evergreen, Indiana, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Beer & Wine, Lists

More From WKFR