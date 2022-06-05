This Stunning Northern Michigan Log Cabin is Available on Airbnb

Are you in need of a bit of a break? A vacation, perhaps?

I feel like the answer to those questions, regardless of who's answering, is a resounding yes!

Pure Michigan Airbnb Spots

We could all use a little rest and time to unwind. Thus, I present to you an Airbnb spot that is so "Pure Michigan" that it's perfect for a little r&r.

This 1940s log cabin, or chalet as the listing calls it, is available just a short drive away in Traverse City Michigan. Up to four people may rent this two-bedroom, one-bathroom log cabin at a time.

This place is the quaintest balance of old-school charm and modern amenities. The natural stone and log cabin exterior make it feel especially cozy, while the updated kitchen and bathroom give you all the perks of modern, at-home living. Oh, and did I mention there's a fireplace inside? Just adds to the coziness level.

Northern Michigan Airbnb

This Airbnb, located in Traverse City, is just a walk away from a northern Michigan beach, and just a quick drive Downtown for all the local shops and restaurants. Plus, it also boasts a private hot tub, perfect for chilly nights, and a fire pit for all your spooky story and s'mores-making needs.

Whether you're a small group of friends, a couple, or a family looking for a break, this cozy and quaint log cabin Airbnb could be the perfect place for a little vacation. Take a look through the stunning pictures of this place in the gallery below. And if you're interested, you should probably take a look through the available nights, because this place tends to be booked out, according to the website listing.

