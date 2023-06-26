Most Expensive Airbnb in SW Michigan Goes for $5,500 a Night

I definitely did a double take when I saw the per-night charge of this local Airbnb.

I was doing research for lakeside Airbnbs that would be great for the 4th of July when I found a home on an island in the Battle Creek area.

Now, the home does look rather fancy. It has four bedrooms that can sleep 12 guests, multiple docks for boats, a firepit, and, again, your own private island.

The price? $5,500 per night. Per. Night.

That means a 3-night stay will cost you just under $19,000. Broken down per person, assuming you bring 12 people, is $458 per person, per night.

The home, built on Paradise Island on Goguac Lake, was actually up for sale last year. It looks like it was purchased with the new owners immediately working to get a return on their investment.

Take a look at this Airbnb. Would you pay $5,500 a night to stay here?

Don't get me wrong, it's a nice house. But, I don't think there's anything that could compel me to spend that much money for a quick, three-day vacation.

Not like I actually have the money, anyway.

If you do have the money and want to check this Airbnb out for yourself, you can find all of the details here.

