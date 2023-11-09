Honestly, This Lorax Themed Airbnb in Detroit Could Be More Lorax-y

Oh, the things you'll stumble across on the internet!

While the idea of someone taking a beautiful historic home near midtown Detroit and turning it into a brightly colored homage to children's author Dr. Seuss and his tale of The Lorax, the transformation of this home is actually an inspirational message.

In fact, the home has received so much attention that national news outlets like The Huffington Post began to take notice. When covering the house at 4759 Trumbull Street HuffPo wrote:

when Alex Pereira was perusing homes in the county tax auction, he didn't see a broken-down house in the city's Woodbridge neighborhood in need of bulldozing...Pereira didn't just want to save a house, in other words: he wanted to send a message. So he turned to an all-time favorite children's book for inspiration -- Dr. Seuss' classic, "The Lorax" -- and commissioned a wood sculpture and a mural to do just that

So, what all started with a statue of the fictional environmentalist has grown into something much bigger. Pereira shared on the rental's Airbnb listing, "What began as a journey to save a historic building turned into a message of hope in a dark time of Detroit."

I love everything about this. However, in my opinion, I feel the home could be a bit more Lorax-y!

From the photos it appears that aside from a few framed items in the hallway of the home's second level, the only real Lorax décor is on the home's exterior: the orange color of the home, the wooden Lorax in the front yard, and the wise words of Dr. Seuss painted on the curb.

Even the color used on the interior of the home is red, when it clearly should have been orange! I'll be sure to add that in the comment section of my Airbnb review after my first visit.

If you've stumbled across this home while looking for a place to crash during your next visit to Detroit, MI and thought this listing was as silly as I did, well now you know the real meaning behind it.

By the way, when was the last time you read The Lorax? Check your bookshelf because you may have the original version that slammed Lake Erie for being so "smeary". That is, until two Ohio students wrote Dr. Seuss and begged him to reconsider:

