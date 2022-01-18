Enjoy a Pure Michigan Vacation on this Houseboat Airbnb: Look

Photo: Airbnb

There is absolutely no doubt that the best summers in the country are spent right here in Michigan. Whether you're heading north to the U.P., east to Tawas, or west to the shores of Lake Michigan, you are guaranteed fun.

Even though the snow is still flying, now is the perfect time to start planning out Summer 2022. Sure you can make those reservations at your favorite Traverse City hotel, or reserve the perfect camping spot for a week by the lake, but why not change it up a bit and try something new? One of the coolest Airbnbs in Michigan just happens to be a houseboat.

This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, floating vacation getaway is as beautiful as it is unique. Docked in the Tower Marina, this place screams Pure Michigan with its 360-degree views of the water and a peaceful setting to relax and unwind.

According to the Airbnb listing, the houseboat, which will stay docked, has two floors with a staircase and each floor has its own deck to enjoy. Guests will also have access to the waterfront pool and park, laundry, grills, and additional showers at the marina. The rental also includes kayaks to enjoy as well.

If you are looking to enjoy some time on the "Floathaus of Saugatuck" the owners want to remind you that even though permanently moored in the marina, it is still a boat, so there will be motion. If you are someone that has issues with severe motion sickness you might want to consider alternative accommodations.

Overnight stays aboard the houseboat are available for rent from mid-April through September, and you can get rates and availability here. Check out the "Floathaus of Saugatuck" below.

Enjoy a Pure Michigan Vacation on This Houseboat AIrBnb

