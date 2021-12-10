Back in the day, The Rafters was the place for rockers to see live music in Battle Creek. Rush hit the stage in 1975 for the unbelievable ticket price of $2.50.

The Captain and Tennille's "Love Will Keep Us Together" was the biggest song of 1975, but you never heard it at The Rafters in Battle Creek. Hard rock ruled the day in and all these years later, many people still have special memories of the club. The battle of the bands was legendary, and from what I hear, there were more than occasional hookups and fisticuffs.

One night stands out above all: March 19, 1975, when Rush took the stage. With their new drummer Neil Peart in the lineup, Rush began to sound like Rush with their second album Fly By Night. They hit the road promoting the album, opening shows for Kiss and Aerosmith, who were promoting their Alive! and Toys in the Attic albums. This was a great year in music, indeed. As still happens today, opening acts will often book their own shows at smaller clubs on a night off from a major tour. This is how Rush ended up at The Rafters.

If you ever hung out there, you may want to check out the Facebook group Rock & Roll @The Rafters, Battle Creek, MI. A recent discussion about that Rush show in '75 provided a link to a ticket from the show. Scroll down to the March 19, 1975 date to see that it cost all of $2.50 to see the now legendary band.

