Michigan Drivers These Are the Best and Worst Thanksgiving Travel Times

Data from AAA predicts nearly 2.6 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday. That's an increase of 1.4% compared to Thanksgiving 2024. How far will you be traveling this year?

Thanksgiving is the busiest travel holiday of the year, and most travelers are opting to hit the road via car, according to the roadside assistance company.

"Will Travel for Turkey"

Just like the Memorial Day and 4th of July holidays when the interstates are jam-packed with folks fleeing the big city to head "Up North". Drivers are always trying to outsmart each other by, "leaving early to beat traffic."

But, if everyone leaves early to beat traffic, then nobody actually gets ahead.

That's why AAA has shared their yearly guide for holiday traffic travel times for Turkey Day. Whether you're headed out for the day or you're making a long weekend of it, plan accordingly:

Tuesday, Nov 25 - Best time: before noon. Worst time: noon to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov 26 - Best time: before 11:00 a.m. Worst time: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov 27 - minimal impact expected

Friday, Nov 28 - Best time: before 11:00 a.m. Worst time: 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 29 - Best time: before 10:00 a.m. Worst time: 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 30 - Best time: before 11:00 a.m. Worst time: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec 1 - Best time: after 8:00 p.m. Worst time: noon to 8:00 p.m.

For those headed to the Detroit area from Kalamazoo via I-94, AAA says drivers can expect peak congestion Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

AAA claims this could lengthen your drive time by up to 48%. AAA says drivers headed from the 'Zoo to the 'D' can expect their drive to take 2 hrs and 54 minutes.

