Many Michigan residents are preparing for Thanksgiving, making sure everything is ready for friends and family. But if any last-minute items are needed, several major retailers in Michigan won't be open on Thanksgiving Day.

These Major Retailers In Michigan Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving

Since many people have the day off for a holiday, some of us are looking to head to our favorite retailer to shop. But more chains are announcing closures as a nod to consumer spending habits and to demonstrate care for their workers. And consumers are warned that this year, even more stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.

The holiday closures are a stark contrast to several years ago, when shoppers were finishing Thanksgiving dinner early so they could get to the mall or other stores for a jump on Black Friday sales.

The holiday period used to be marked by a few key days — Black Friday being the biggest. Stores would use this occasion to rack up most of their holiday sales. But with the growth of online shopping, retailers aren’t as reliant on holidays to drive sales anymore.

Many are open on holidays, which is also convenient for last-minute shopping for an outfit, a gift, or a food item we forgot for the holiday meal. If you’re on the road or need something small, gas stations and convenience stores such as Speedway and Circle K are your best bet. Check the list below to see which retailers will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

11 Stores Closed On Thanksgiving In Michigan Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson