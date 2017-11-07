Trees For Troops can make magic happen this holiday season!

I remember going to find the perfect Christmas tree with my Dad when I was young. It was a special time for me; we left Mom and my brother at home, and we set out on a mission!

Were the trees perfect?! Not so much, but the time spent with my Dad was perfect. Over the years, I have attempted to be home for Holidays, and made time for tree shopping. Unfortunately, that has not always happened but every time I see a road side tree-stand I remember those amazing times with my Papa.

Due to the tireless efforts of our incredible military, I am blessed to have these great memories with my my family, not only through the holidays but every other day of the year.

You can thank a military family this Christmas for all they do for you by purchasing the family a real Christmas tree!

Thanks to Wahmhoff Farms Nursery in Gobles you can do just that. The program is called 'Tree's For Troops' and you can donate a REAL Christmas tree to a military family!