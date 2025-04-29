Techno Was Invented in Detroit, Michigan

Dive into Detroit's influential music history and learn how Techno became a global phenomenon in the EDM scene.

From the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, to the piano rock of Bob Seger and the lyrical genius of rappers like Eminem and Royce da 5'9", Detroit, Michigan, has a rich music history. But did you know a very specific dance genre called Techno was founded in the Detroit area in the mid-1980s?

What is Techno? Here's how MasterClass.com defines Techno Music:

Techno music is a form of electronic dance music that came of age in the late 1980s and 1990s. While some forms of dance music rely on live instruments (such as disco and early R&B), techno is created using electronic instruments.

The EDM subgenre called Techno has subgenres of its own, like Industrial, Minimal, Acid, Detroit, and about a dozen more. Some say techno began in Europe in the 70s. The consensus among music experts will tell you that the sound that we now call Techno started in the mid-1980s with 3 young guys in Bellevue, Michigan, just outside of Detroit: Juan Atkins, Kevin Saunderson, and Derrick May. They were nicknamed The Bellevue Three nearly 40 years ago.

Atkins, Saunderson, and May met and bonded at a young age over music, according to Wikipedia,

The three teenage friends bonded while listening to an eclectic mix of music: Yellow Magic Orchestra, Kraftwerk, Bootsy, Parliament, Prince, Depeche Mode, and The B-52's. Juan Atkins was inspired to buy a synthesizer after hearing Parliament. Atkins was also the first in the group to take up turntablism, teaching May and Saunderson how to DJ.

The three pioneers of Techno are far from ancient history. They are currently playing all over the world as part of their Awakenings Tour. Get more info by tapping here.

