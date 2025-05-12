Michigan residents are bracing for the financial impact of tariffs that will likely raise prices on the goods they buy. For many households, the challenge is figuring out how to stretch the same grocery budget just a little further. And there are several grocery items experts warn to stock up on now in Michigan before prices soar.

Michigan Warned To Buy These Grocery Items Now Before Price Hikes

According to USA Today, Consumers in Michigan and the U.S. were already paying higher prices for several items before tariffs:

In the past year, the price of food went up 2.5%, according to the U.S. consumer price index, which tracks inflation.

Grocery prices have soared due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, increased demand, and factors like avian flu. However, sweeping tariffs could soon make it too expensive to keep some food staples on grocery store shelves, and the cost of items is set to spike.



A Yale Budget Lab report finds that new U.S. tariffs on imports from countries like China, Mexico, and Canada will raise grocery prices, especially for fresh produce, which could jump more than 5%. Households in Michigan and the U.S. could lose thousands. Food & Wine says:

Without changes in shopping habits, the average household may lose up to $4,900 in 2025 due to trade-driven price hikes.

Tariffs or not, buying food that you regularly consume in bulk is a smart cost-saving plan. Michigan residents are urged to check the list below to prepare their stockpile for the possibility of prices soaring on grocery items due to tariffs.