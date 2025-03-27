While online shopping in Michigan has become a convenient way to buy clothes, food, and more, brick-and-mortar stores offer the convenience of being located nearby when you need something now. However, one major retail chain confirms an all-day closure for Michigan locations, which could inconvenience shoppers.

Major Retailer Will Temporarily Close All Michigan Locations Soon

Many of our favorite retail stores in Michigan are open 7 days a week to accommodate our shopping needs. Several are also open during the holidays, which helps if you need a last-minute gift or food item for your holiday meal. However, Michigan shoppers are urged to be prepared as one big brand retailer joins several others to observe an upcoming holiday.

Since many people have the day off for a holiday, some of us are looking to head to our favorite retailer to shop. But, more retailers are announcing closures on holidays as a nod to a change in customer spending habits and for employers to demonstrate care for their workers.

Target has confirmed it will observe the Easter holiday and close all Michigan locations. The retailer is joining several other big box brands and is closing for 24 hours to allow employees to spend time with their families and enjoy the holiday.

While closing on Easter is not new, many businesses have recently changed their policies to close their doors for 24 hours to observe the holiday. Some stores will also be open but may have limited hours, so it's best to call before you go. And check the list of stores below that will be closed on Easter Sunday.

