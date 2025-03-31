Most department and grocery stores in Indiana are open for our convenience 7 days a week. However, one major retail chain will temporarily close all Indiana locations soon, which could inconvenience shoppers in the Hoosier State.

Major Retailer Will Close All Indiana Locations On The Same Day

While online shopping is a convenient way to get our food, clothing, and other household items shipped to us in Indiana, Hoosiers still depend on our brick-and-mortar stores for their daily needs. Many are open on holidays, which is also convenient for last-minute shopping for an outfit, a gift, or a food item we forgot for the holiday meal.

However, more companies have recently changed their policies to close their doors for holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas to ensure employees can enjoy those days with their families. And some are making changes to observe another holiday as well.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Whether you're looking for some last-minute additions to Easter dinner or some candy for an egg hunt, it's a good idea to get those items before the holiday. Target has confirmed it will observe the Easter holiday and close all Indiana locations. The retailer is joining several other big box brands and is closing for 24 hours to allow employees to spend time with their families and enjoy the holiday.

Canva Canva loading...

While it's nothing new for many stores to close their doors for Easter, some are now choosing to observe the holiday. Check out the list below of stores in Indiana that will be closed for the Easter holiday.

11 Stores Closed On Easter In Indiana The following stores will be closed for the Easter holiday. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson