How Will 40-Day Target Boycott Affect Michigan Shoppers?

As prices continue to climb consumers are aiming to pause spending with a 40-day boycott of Target.

What does this mean for shoppers here in Michigan?

Get our free mobile app

After what they're calling a "24-hour economic blackout" that took place last week shoppers are looking to amplify their frustrations and concerns over high prices and the rollback of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives by targeting individual big box retailers.

Coincidentally, we're starting with Target.

Retail Sale Numbers For November Show An Unexpected Rise Target - Getty Images loading...

Starting Wednesday March 5, 2025 consumers across Michigan and nationwide are encouraged to avoid shopping at the "bullseye retailer" over the next several weeks. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer protestors are even encouraging investors to sell off their stock in the corporation.

The start date of this boycott is not purely random. March 5th marks Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent, the Catholic period of repentance that ends on Easter Sunday. Symbolic much?

Other Upcoming Corporate Boycotts

The 40-day Target boycott is only the beginning! Also kicking off this week is a week-long boycott on ordering from Amazon that is set to end on March 17th. Protestors are also encouraging consumers to avoid shopping at Walmart stores the week of April 7- 13, 2025.

So, what can we expect to see across Michigan's 54 Target stores during the boycott? I wouldn't expect to see anything out of the ordinary and I'm sure it will simply be business as usual. However, we won't know the true impact of the 40-day boycott until after the Easter holiday.

I must admit the last time I went to the "good Target" here in the Southwest Michigan era, it was in pretty rough shape. Perhaps a sign that the foundations of corporate America are starting to crumble.

11 Things You Should Never Buy At Walmart Stores In Michigan Experts warn customers to avoid buying 11 items from Walmart stores in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson