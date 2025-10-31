Taco Kits Recalled In Indiana For &#8216;Life-Threatening&#8217; Seasoning

Many Indiana residents choose tacos as an affordable, delicious, and customizable meal for the whole family. However, residents are warned that a popular brand of taco kits has been recalled from stores in Indiana, which may be dangerous to eat.

Taco Kits Recalled In Indiana For 'Life-Threatening' Seasoning

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), taco dinner kits sold in Indiana and 27 other states have been recalled for a bizarre reason: the taco seasoning packets actually contain cocoa mix. While the seasoning mistake may be unpleasant for everyone, the recalled products pose the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to people with a milk allergy or sensitivity.

After receiving several customer complaints, Teasdale Foods, Inc. recalled the products as the cocoa mix contains a milk allergen that's not declared on the taco kit packaging. The food manufacturer attributed the mix-up to a third-party company mislabeling the taco seasoning packets, which it provides. The products were sold at Aldi stores in Indiana and include the following label information:

  • Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit – UPC: 4099100318715, Lot code: 25259, Best if used by date: March 15, 2026

People who have purchased the recalled taco kits are urged to return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with additional questions may contact Teasdale Foods, Inc., via email at teasdalecomplaints@teasdalefoods.com.

