What’s Going On With the Taco Bell on West Main in Kalamazoo?

Is the Taco Bell on the West side of Kalamazoo closing? I saw a giant 'For Lease' sign near a small crane when driving by the Taco Bell on West Main and Drake Friday.

Is Taco Bell in Kalamazoo closing? Dana Marshall loading...

Taco Bell is hands down my favorite fast-food restaurant. I know I'm not alone. When I saw the old Taco Bell furniture pulled out of the store and stacked out front along with large dumpsters and a leasing sign on the corner, I was devastated. There are 5 Taco Bell locations in Battle Creek, 6 in Kalamazoo, and 1 in Portage. However, without this Taco Bell, the closest one to the West side would be a 15-20 minute drive to South Westnedge. So, what's going on here?

Is Taco Bell on West Main closing? Dana Marshall loading...

Get our free mobile app

Is Taco Bell on Drake closing? Canva loading...

I'm happy to announce that the West Side Taco Bell is not closing. They are currently helping customers in the drive-thru only as they remodel the restaurant. Thank goodness. We have had enough of our favorite spots in Southwest Michigan closing already. Don't get me wrong, this Taco Bell has had its issues. I've had the drive-thru employees tell me they were out of beef, Mountain Dew, or other important ingredients so many times over the last year I can't count them all. We can all hope that this Taco Bell renovation will include a bit of a reboot in operations as well. Fingers crossed.

For now, I'm just happy that they're not closing.

READ MORE: Spirit Halloween Stores Across West Michigan Are Opening For Season

Abandoned Taco Bell, Warren