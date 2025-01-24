Indiana is home to incredible restaurants that offer an unforgettable dining experience for a date night or any other special occasion. And if you're looking for the perfect spot for Valentine's Day, you'll find two of America's most romantic restaurants in the Hoosier state.

Two Indiana Spots Named 'Most Romantic' Restaurants In America

Yelp created an all-time list of the 100 most romantic places to eat. And it's no surprise that two Indiana restaurants are getting national recognition for their romantic vibes and mouthwatering menu items.

Livery in Indianapolis provides the perfect ambiance for a date night on Valentine's Day or any other special occasion. The food is always a 10/10. Try customer favorites such as the perfectly cooked Skirt Steak, Paella, or Green Chile Lamb as your main course. And make a toast to love with one of their beautiful signature cocktails.

Taking another spot on the list of America's most romantic restaurants is also an Indiana favorite.

Tinker Street in Indianapolis is the perfect spot to cozy up with your date and enjoy a romantic meal. Start your meal with a customer favorite, the Korean Fried Mushrooms. The Sacchetoni en Brodo, pasta filled with braised short rib and ricotta cheese, served in fennel broth is the perfect choice for the main entree. And no Valentine's Day dinner is complete without a decadent chocolate dessert.

Reserve a table for an unforgettable Valentine's Day at Livery and Tinker Street, the most romantic restaurants in Indiana and the nation.

