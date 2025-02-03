Whether planning a romantic night for Valentine's Day in Michigan or an unforgettable date night weekend, you'll find one of the most romantic spots in America in the Great Lakes state.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Is Home To One Of The Most Romantic Spots In The Nation

Travel + Leisure picked the most romantic places across the country that are perfect for couples to cozy up and enjoy an easy day trip or a longer romantic getaway. And it's no surprise that one Michigan gem is one of the best places for couples seeking a peaceful and intimate getaway.

Get our free mobile app

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore offers opportunities for adventure and relaxation in one of the most beautiful and romantic spots in the nation. Travel + Leisure says you'll find romance here in any season:

Explore the great outdoors with your partner at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Located near the northern tip of Lake Michigan, this NPS-operated site offers outdoor activities such as snowshoeing and sledding in the winter and hiking and swimming during the summer.

Sleeping Bear Dunes is also an incredible choice for a romantic retreat to enjoy star gazing at night and beautiful sunrises in the morning.

And it doesn't have to be a special occasion to spend quality time with your loved one. Plan a visit anytime and enjoy one of the most romantic places in the country at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Best Bites: The Ultimate Guide to Michigan's Top Restaurants Looking for a new restaurant to try? Add these to your bucket list! From the best diners and delis to the best steakhouses, bakeries, and Mexican eateries, we've compiled a list of Michigan's best restaurants based on national rankings.

24/7 Tempo, Using reviews, awards, and the experiences of their teams, publications like Lovefood.com Tasting Table , and Yelp have declared these the top eats in the Mitten State. Gallery Credit: Janna