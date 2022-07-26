Authorities in the Kalamazoo Township area are searching for a suspect to attempted an armed robbery at a business over the weekend.

Police say the suspect entered a local establishment in the 2000 block of W. Main Street Sunday evening, and demanded money from the store clerk. During the robbery, he implied he had a weapon, but never brandished it.

Police received the 911 call shortly after 9:50 pm Sunday and responded.

The suspect is being described as a black male with long hair, last seen wearing a white shirt and red jacket. The witness to the robbery said he fled the scene in a Gold SUV before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police at (269) 488-8911, or the Silent Observer hotline at (269) 343-2100.

Recent String of Robberies in Kalamazoo

Sunday's robbery was only the latest in a number of instances across the Kalamazoo area recently.

A flash mob robbery happened the week of July 17th at an Ulta on west Michigan. The incidents, on July 11th, and again on July 13th, saw at least a dozen individuals get away with about $16,000 worth of goods, mostly perfume.

Those robberies didn't involve firearms, but two other instances did.

In Richland - just northeast of Kalamazoo - an armed robbery of of a Circle K gas station on 32nd Street happened on July 22nd. The suspects, one male, one female, entered the store and stole lottery tickets.

They were seen leaving in a dark sedan, and are still at large.

Then the week of July 11th, police were called to a Speedway gas station in the 3900 block of S. Westnedge for an armed robbery.

Police are still searching for two men suspected of walking into the store just after 3 a.m. that day, threatening the clerk, and leaving with an undetermined amount of money.

Those suspects fled on foot, and were either picked up by someone, or had a car parked in the area, according to authorities.

One suspect was described as a male with brown eyes, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and the number "99" on the front. He was also wearing a white mask.

The other suspect was wearing a two-toned gray and black zip-up hoodie with a red mask covering his face.

Both were wearing stone-washed jeans.

If you have any information on suspects involved in any of these recent robberies, you are encouraged to contact Kalamazoo Authorities at (269) 488-8911.