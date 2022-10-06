Craving Sushi? Kalamazoo’s Newest Sushi Spot Opens Near WMU Campus

Do you want the bad news or the good news first? In case you missed it, Sushi House in Kalamazoo closed several months ago. However, the good news is that it didn't take long for a new sushi spot to fill the void!

Located near the WMU campus along W. Michigan Ave, Sushi Ai is the newest Japanese restaurant on the Kalamazoo dining scene. Sharing on social media the eatery wrote,

Just here to let y'all know that Sushi Ai Japanese Cuisine just opened at 2804 W Michigan Ave #102! (Google maps still shows us as the old store, Sushi House) ...We offer All You Can Eat Sushi!

All you can eat?! That's all I needed to hear!

Many commenters were as confused as I was; I didn't even realize Sushi House had suddenly closed! When one local asked what happened, the new owners responded with,

Sushi House closed a few months before we took over. We know they did well and we strive to keep up good reputation :)

On the Menu

Sushi Ai says included on the all you can eat menu will be various sides, fired and regular rolls, nigiri, and desserts, with the dinner option having slightly more items than the lunch menu. They also have vegetarian options including vegetable rolls and vegetable ramen. Vegan fare can also accommodated upon request. Check out the menu for yourself here.

Kzoo Sushi Scene

If you're craving sushi in the Kalamazoo area-- you're in luck! We've got plenty of amazing sushi options like the newly reopened Maru downtown, Sakura in Portage, and Ziki in the Portage Centre Plaza. Where's your favorite place to grab a roll in southwest Michigan?

