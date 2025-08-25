Let's end 2025 with a bang! Well, not too big of a bang.

Check out these can't-miss celestial events taking place in the skies above Michigan, including the best meteor shower of the year. Here's what to expect:

Get our free mobile app

As much as I hate to admit it I know what they say is true: cooler nights create better conditions for stargazing.

Why is that? According to The Weather Channel,

Winter’s colder night skies hold less hazy moisture than warm summer skies. This means that there are generally fewer night clouds in winter, leaving the skies crisp and clear.

Luckily for stargazers it gets plenty chilly here in Michigan. Actually, did you know Michigan is home to 10 designated dark sky parks including Dr. T.K. Lawless Park right here in Southwest Michigan?

As summer is winding down and kids are back in school the good news is we've got plenty of great stargazing weather ahead. Check out some of the stellar events that are taking place in the night skies above Michigan in the coming months:

Supermoons & Meteors: Stellar Shows Lighting Up Michigan Skies in 2025 Watch the night sky light up over Michigan with these can't miss astronomical events. Be sure to look up! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Niles, Michigan: Fall Colors From the Sky We flew a drone over Niles over the St. Joseph River at Riverfront Park, the Niles Dam, and the Dowagiac River at Losensky Park and caught some magnificent views. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall