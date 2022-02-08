Superbowl Fans: Stay Safe, Make A Plan

The state of Michigan and the National Strategy on Highway Safety are asking football fans to make safe plans this year when it comes to drinking. According to Michigan State Police, compared to last year at this time, 21 more fatalities have been reported in the state of Michigan, although there have been 24 fewer serious injuries.

the NHTSA is teaming up with State and local highway traffic safety advocates and organizations to remind football enthusiasts that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

Get our free mobile app

This year’s Superbowl will fall on Sunday, February 13th when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. From the NHTSA: If your night involves alcohol outside your home, plan for a sober ride home. Conversely, if you’re hosting a party yourself, take care of your guests and make sure they remain safe. The NHTSA offers the following tips:

Designated Drivers

Take your role as designated driver seriously — people are relying on you. If you’re attending a party, enjoy the food and nonalcoholic drinks. Refrain from any alcoholic beverages or other drugs.

Boast about your MVP status on social media using the hashtag #DesignatedDriver. Your positive influence could help keep other sober drivers on the right track.

Always buckle your seat belt and require any passengers to do the same. Don’t start the car until all passengers’ seat belts are buckled.

If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. Even if they make a fuss in the moment, they’ll thank you later.

Prepare for a Safe Huddle

If you plan to attend a party, make sure your evening includes a plan for getting home safely. Follow these safety tips, and you’ll be on your way to being an MVP.

You know the rules: It’s illegal to drive drunk. Before you head out to a Super Bowl party, make a game plan that includes a sober driver — someone who will not drink at all, and will safely bring you home.

Make sure your designated driver is actually sober. If he or she decides to drink unexpectedly, call a sober ride.

Don’t let friends (and fans) drive drunk. If someone at your party has been drinking, help arrange a safe way for them to get home, too.

When you ride home with your sober driver, make sure you — and your driver — wear your seat belts. It’s your best defense in a crash.

Hosts

If you are hosting a Super Bowl party, be sure all your guests have a sober ride home.

Ask your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance.

Encourage your drinking guests to pace themselves, eat food, and drink plenty of water.

Serve a selection of nonalcoholic drinks.

Do not serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, you can face jail time if you host a party where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.

Know the Risks

Impaired driving is a serious problem with serious consequences. Don’t become another statistic.

In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.

The consequences of drunk driving can be deadly, but they can also be expensive. Drunk drivers can face jail time, the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and many other unanticipated expenses, including attorney’s fees, court costs, and lost wages due to time off from work. The average DUI costs approximately $10,000.

Know your state’s laws: Refusing to take a breath test in many jurisdictions can result in arrest, loss of your driver’s license, and impoundment of your vehicle. Not to mention the embarrassment of explaining your situation to family, friends, and employers.