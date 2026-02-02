Michigan Pinball Players Can Claim The State Title @ Traverse City Brewery

Back in the 70s, 80s, and 90s the arcade was one of the most popular places to hang out for teenagers and young adults. This was before video games had become so popular and accessible, for some people, these were their video games. They would spend hours competing against each other for the high school or having tournaments to see who the best at each game was.

Since then, arcades have been limited to places like Chuck E Cheese, Dave and Busters, a few bar arcades, and arcades in bowling alleys and malls. Most people would prefer to play video games in the comfort of their own home rather than going out to an arcade to play with others. While the idea of the community has shifted, there are still some who enjoy the nostalgic feel.

Pinball is one of the most classic games that can get people to come out in droves and enjoy a night out playing an arcade game. There are several bars and arcades within Michigan that have their walls lined with pinball machines, begging for players to come and give them a whirl. The Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City is looking to crown the best pinball player in Michigan.

Do You Think You're The Best Pinball Player in Michigan? Well, Come Prove It

Right Brain Brewery has long been a draw for old-school gamers who love to roam the expansive pub and drop in some coins to get their pinball fix. With over 40 vintage pinball machines and arcade games, it’s going to be the perfect spot for hosting the three-day Michigan Pinball State Championship. The event is set for Feb. 13-15 at the brewery in Traverse City. “Pinheads from across the state — this is your weekend," Right Brain staff said. “Come compete, spectate, or just fall in love with pinball all over again. Valentine’s Day weekend just became a statewide pinball pilgrimage.”

The tournament will stretch across the 3-day Valentine's Day weekend with things kicking off on Friday February 13th. Friday will be the classic pinball tournament, Saturday will be the main tournament with an open, women, and youth divisions, and lastly Sunday will be the doubles tournament.

There is a minimum of $1,000 for the winner to take home but the registration fees will also be added to the pot for each tournament respectively. So, the winner will be taking home at least a $1,000 if not more depending on how many people register for the tournament.