When Is Sunflower Selfie Season In Michigan?

Don't go rushing to your nearest flower field just yet! Here's when we can expect to see sunflowers in bloom across Michigan.

I know they make a beautiful backdrop for family pictures, engagement and wedding photos, and senior pictures, but I always feel a sense of melancholy when the sunflowers start to bloom here in West Michigan.

I think of peak sunflower season being the last final hurrah before summer's end. Then, the second after the sunflowers dry up it's basically full steam ahead to flannel, chili, football season, and we might as well just include Christmas too!

It's almost instantaneous!

So, forgive me for not exactly being thrilled that we're even talking about sunflower season in the first place; I'm not ready to let go of summer yet.

However, I will admit that last year I was rushed to visit my local flower field on the very last day of the season which is a mistake I won't soon make again. This year will be different.

Start planning and coordinating your 'fits now in anticipation of your yearly sunflower shoots:

When is Sunflower Season in Michigan?

Here locally in West Michigan our friends at Gorby Sunflowers did their planting in mid-June. As every year changing weather patterns keep us on our toes but according to the Michigan State University Extension sunflower in Michigan can be planted to bloom from August into September.

We are officially selling sunflowers!...The north field hasn’t bloomed at all yet so if you’re looking for pictures, i’d hold off for at least another week. - Gorby Sunflowers ( posted 8/10/24)

So start keeping an eye on your favorite flower field's social media accounts because they could pop at any moment!

