As prices for groceries and goods continues to skyrocket across the country one movie chain is slashing prices this summer.

There's nothing like sneaking off into a cool, air-conditioned movie theater on a hot summer day. Here's how to take advantage of this deal this summer:

Get our free mobile app

With the summer blockbuster season upon us one of the biggest movie chains in the nation is helping to ensure everyone can afford to catch the hottest movies of the season without it costing an arm and a leg to do so. You know what that means, right?

More savings, more snacks!

With 10 locations across the state the AMC Theatres chain announced a new discount available to guests this summer beginning July 9, 2025: adult movie tickets will be available for half price on Wednesdays.

However, yes, there is a small catch. Reports Fox19 NOW,

You must be a member of the AMC Stubs Rewards Program to get the reduced price. The movie chain already offers discounts on Tuesdays for Stubs members. The company has not said how long the promotion would run or if it is a permanent change.

About AMC Stub Rewards

While there are several tiers of membership the base "Insider" level program is free to join. According to the AMC website,

Any guest 13 or over can enroll in our free AMC Stubs Insider or Premiere, and 16 years or older to enroll in A-List...AMC Stubs members earn points towards rewards, a free gift for their birthday, waived online ticketing fees, special deals on Tuesdays plus so much more!

Find AMC Theatres across Michigan at the following locations:

AMC Livonia 20

AMC Forum 30 - Sterling Heights

AMC John R15 - Madison Heights

AMC Star Gratiot 15 - Clinton Township

AMC Holland 8

AMC Grand Rapids 18

AMC Star Great Lakes 25 - Sterling Heights

AMC Birchwood 10 - Fort Gratiot

AMC Classic Ludington 8

AMC Cherry Blossom 14 - Traverse City

These 31 Movies Filmed Scenes in Michigan Most of us know that 8 Mile and Robocop were filmed in Michigan, but did you know that Die Hard 2, The Karate Kid, Oz the Great and Powerful, and others were too?