Hard work and a positive attitude have propelled this Schoolcraft Middle School student and volleyball player into this week's feature student-athlete.

Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week, Sadi Coffman Canva loading...

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete’s Full Name: Sadi Coffman

Sadi Coffman Organization Name: Next Level Volleyball

Next Level Volleyball School Name: Schoolcraft Middle School

Schoolcraft Middle School Nominated By: Coach Katrina Miller

This is what Coach Katrina Miller had to say when nominating Sadi,

Sadi is the definition of what Next Level represents. Her dedication, positive attitude, and adaptability embody everything we strive for—teamwork, hard work, and a growth mindset. No matter the position she is placed in, she gives her all with a smile on her face, proving that success isn’t just about individual achievement but about lifting up the entire team. Sadi's work ethic is inspiring, always going the extra mile to improve and encourage others along the way. Most importantly, she consistently brings a positive, can-do attitude that enhances the team's morale and fosters a sense of unity. Sadi truly exemplifies the spirit of our club and serves as a role model for everyone around her.

Congratulations Sadi Coffman!

