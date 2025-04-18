Vicksburg’s Riley Loker: Redefining Success In Just Two Months

Meet Riley Loker, Vicksburg Middle School's shining star! This newcomer to softball is turning heads with her impressive skills in just two months.

We spotlight Southwest Michigan student athletes who are killing the game in many different sports , such as softball, volleyball, soccer, golf, lacrosse, powerlifting, and others. This week, we honor Vicksburg Middle School student Riley Loker.

Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Riley Loker

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the Week: Riley Loker

Club: Name Next Level Softball

School: Vicksburg Middle School

Nominated By: Coach Andee VanDyken

Coach Andee VanDyken had this to say about Riley Loker,

Riley is brand new at softball-- she's never played catch or hit off a pitching machine, nor did she even know the positions. In just 2 months, Riley has mastered knowing the positions and their jobs, the basic game rules, almost perfected her throw, and has finally conquered the pitching machine! She is the epitome of gritty determination, grow or die, and humble confidence. I am honored and humbled to be able to work with such a dedicated athlete. Great work, Riley!!

Tap here to see all student-athletes that have been honored in 2025

Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft partners with Townsquare Media each week to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan. You can hear about the Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday mornings around 6:45 on 103.3 KFR.

