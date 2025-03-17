Peyton Simpson, a standout player from Gull Lake Middle School, earns recognition as the Next Level Student Athlete of the Week for her impressive soccer performance.

Each week, we honor a local student-athlete who goes above and beyond for their team. In previous weeks, we focused on athletes excelling in Volleyball, Golf, Lacrosse, and powerlifting. This week, the spotlight shines on a soccer player from Gull Lake Middle School, Peyton Simpson.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete: Peyton Simpson

Peyton Simpson Club: TKO Premier Soccer Club

TKO Premier Soccer Club School: Gull Lake Middle School

Gull Lake Middle School Nominated By: Coach Doug Raak

Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Peyton Simpson Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

This is what Coach Doug Raak had to say about Peyton Simpson,

Peyton was an integral part of the TKO 2012 Girls Blue success last weekend on their way to the championship game where they fell just short. Only allowing 2 goals in 4 games as a team, Peyton played mostly center back and made it difficult for anyone to get around her. She also shows up each and every day with a smile on her face and a drive to get better any chance she can.

Please join us in congratulating Peyton Simpson on this honor for her outstanding work.

Tap here to see each student-athlete of the week.

Tap here to see each student-athlete of the week.

Each Monday, Townsquare Media Kalamazoo/Battle Creek partners with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan.

READ MORE: These Are the Highest-Paid Athletes in Michigan in 2025

Speaking of soccer...

Potential Team Names For West Michigan's New Soccer Teams A professional soccer team and stadium are coming to West Michigan, but it currently lacks a name for the team. Whether the team will be West Michigan-oriented or Grand Rapids-oriented is unknown, so these ideas do a bit of both. Here are some potential names for the teams. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill