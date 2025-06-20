When hard work meets humble leadership, you get athletes like Mia Roberts — a true role model for her teammates.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Mia Roberts

Mia Roberts Sport: Volleyball

Volleyball School: Kalamazoo Central

Kalamazoo Central Nominated By: Coach Dalton Ketelaar

This is what Coach Dalton Ketelaar had to say about Mia Roberts,

Mia Roberts has been named Athlete of the Week for her outstanding work ethic and humble leadership. She consistently leads by example, putting in maximum effort each day without seeking recognition. Mia is a dependable teammate, a strong leader, and someone others naturally look up to. Her dedication and positive influence make her a standout both on and off the field.

Please join us in congratulating Mia Roberts, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Each Monday, Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan and Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft team up to highlight a local student-athlete who is going above and beyond. You can hear the Student-Athlete of the Week segment each Monday morning at 6:45 on 103.3 KFR.

