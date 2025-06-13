Meet The Inspiring Young Golfer Making Waves In Schoolcraft

Meet The Inspiring Young Golfer Making Waves In Schoolcraft

Photo courtesy of Next Level Sports Center and Canva

In a world where talent meets determination, one young student-athlete is making waves on the golf course. You won’t want to miss his incredible story!

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

  • Athlete of the week nomination:  John VanCleave
  • Sport: Golf
  • School:  Schoolcraft Elementary School
  • Nominated By: Next Level Golf Director Matt Hagen
This is what Matt Hagen had to say about 7-year-old golfer John VanCleave,

John has been selected as our Athlete of the Week for his unwavering dedication, positive attitude, and determination to improve each session. No matter the obstacles, he consistently gives his best effort and demonstrates a strong commitment to getting better. John embodies the core value of grit and determination—he's passionate about golf, highly competitive, and always looking to outwork those around him. His progress over the past few weeks is a direct result of his hard work and perseverance. He shows up each day with a smile, willingly helps with equipment after sessions, and has shown great improvement in listening, following directions, and supporting his peers. John's energy, effort, and team spirit make him a true standout.

You can catch the Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week segment every Monday morning at 6:45 on 103.3 KFR, celebrating local sports achievements in Southwest Michigan with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft.

