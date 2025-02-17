Three Rivers High School student is killin' the game in both Volleyball and powerlifting.

Each week we team up with the Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan.

Student-athlete of the week: Emmalee-Jo Martin Photo Courtesy of Next Level Sports Center

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete’s Full Name: Emmalee-Jo Martin

Emmalee-Jo Martin Organization Name: Next Level Volleyball

Next Level Volleyball School Name: Three Rivers High School

Three Rivers High School Nominated By: Next Level coach Kristin Gibson AND her Athletic Mentor Coach Hailey

Student-athlete of the week: Emmalee-Jo Martin

See all of the Southwest Michigan Student-Athletes of the Week by tapping here.

Here's what Next Level Coach Kristin had to say about Emmalee,

I would like to nominate Emmalee-Jo Martin as my player of the week, not only is she the girl giving the most effort on the court, but she leads her team to do the same! She spreads kindness to everyone she runs into and inspires me to do the same. Emmalee is the setter and runs the court with grace and confidence, knowing as long as she’s giving her best then it’s a good game.

Here's what Athletic Mentors Coach Hailey had to say about Emmalee,

HUGE shoutout to one of our Next Level athletes, Emmalee-Jo Martin! She qualified for states in powerlifting and is also currently ranked 11th in the STATE!! She is always working hard when she is in the gym with her team and works hard off the court! This is so awesome! We are cheering you on! Congratulations!

