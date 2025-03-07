Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Hailey Havera

Vicksburg High School's Hailey Havera shines as the Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week, showcasing her dynamic skills as a setter and a true team player.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete: Hailey Havera

Hailey Havera Club: Next Level Volleyball

Next Level Volleyball School: Vicksburg High School

Vicksburg High School Nominated By: Coach Rhonda Sturgon

Student-Athlete of the Week: Hailey Havera Photo courtesy of Next Level Sports Center loading...

This is what Coach Rhonda Sturgon had to say about Hailey Havera,

As our setter, Hailey demonstrates exceptional decision-making skills, adapting quickly to ensure that our hot-handed hitters get the ball. She maintains her composure under pressure, which is crucial during intense moments in the game. Hailey plays a vital role in setting the rhythm and tone of our gameplay, ensuring every player can be involved in our offense. Her teammates trust her ability to make the right decisions, significantly increasing our chances of scoring and winning.

Coach Sturgon also praises Havera for her willingness to improve,

In addition to her skills on the court, Hailey exhibits a positive attitude and a strong willingness to learn, making her highly coachable. Her hard work and dedication to the team do not go unnoticed. It has been truly rewarding to witness her confidence grow throughout the season.

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan, in partnership with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft, highlights a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan every week.

Tap here to see each student-athlete of the week.

