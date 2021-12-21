STRIKE OVER! Battle Creek Kellogg Workers will be Back on the Job

Kellogg's strike is over! Union members vote in favor of a new contract after more than 2 months on the picket line.

Union workers at four Kellogg cereal plants across the United States have voted to approve a new five-year labor contract.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) said this will end a labor strike that has been ongoing since October 5, 2021.

A BCTGM spokesperson said the new deal raises pay and pensions for Kellogg workers and ensures all cereal plants will remain operating through October 2026.

It also promises that no cereal plants will be shut down through Oct. 2026.

Highlights of the new five-year collective bargaining agreement:

No takeaways; No concessions

No permanent two-tier system

A clear path to regular full-time employment

Plant closing moratorium: No plant shutdowns through October 2026

A significant increase in the pension multiplier

Maintenance of cost of living raises

While the two-tier pay for legacy and non-legacy employees remains, offers a clear path to regular full-time employment. The union also will see pay raises and a bump in pensions.

In commenting on the ratification, BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton stated

Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract. This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions.

The latest news comes days after Senator Bernie Sanders came to Battle Creek for a rally supporting the striking union members.

Kellogg union workers will likely return to production facilities after Christmas.

