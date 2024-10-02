Workers at ports on the East and Gulf Coasts are now on strike and depending on how long the work stoppage lasts, it could have a major impact on Michigan and the economy. Ports that handle more than half of imports and exports of cargo to the U.S. are affected and Michigan consumers could soon feel the effects when they shop at grocery and retail stores.

Michigan Grocery Store Item Shortages Expected During Port Strike

According to USA Today, consumers in Michigan and the U.S. may soon notice that it's harder to find numerous products and the strike could cost the economy up to $5 billion a day. The following products may be impacted the most by shortages and could also see price hikes:

Food products likely impacted include seafood, coffee, and fruits and vegetables. Bananas will likely be affected by the strike since virtually all bananas eaten in the U.S. are imported. Specialty food items like imported chocolate and meats could end up in short supply. Imported wine, beer, and spirits may also take a hit. Shipments of cars, auto parts, and machinery parts could be delayed. Consumers may also notice prescription drug shortages if negotiations can’t be settled within about a month. Other items that may experience shortages include cell phones, computers, and imported furniture. So should consumers be stocking up on these items?

Officials urge Michigan residents not to 'panic buy' in fear of shortages that could create further supply issues. According to CNN, the International Longshoremen’s Association union plans to stay on the picket lines until its demands are met. If the strike stretches a month or more a shift in shipping patterns may become an option to keep goods in stores.

