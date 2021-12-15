Bernie Sanders Coming To Battle Creek To Support Striking Kellogg Employees

Last week I reported that the 1,400 Union workers at the four Kellogg cereal plants had rejected their tentative agreement with the company. Not only did the union members at the Kellogg’s plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Omaha, Nebraska; and Memphis, Tennessee reject the offer but they "overwhelmingly voted to reject the tentative agreement”.

In response Kellogg issued the following statement:

"We are disappointed that the tentative agreement for a master contract over our four U.S. cereal plants was not ratified by employees…The tentative agreement would have provided an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, and wage increases and enhanced benefits for all, on top of what is already an industry-leading compensation package, among other items. The tentative agreement included no concessions or takeaways."

In the Kellogg statement they also stated:

"the prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers."

Into the spotlight comes Senator Bernie Sanders. The Detroit News is reporting that the Vermont Senator’s campaign stated he will be visiting the striking workers in Battle Creek this Friday. Interesting that his campaign made that announcement since he is not up for re-election until 2024. Senator Sanders is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Friday at the Battle Creek Farmers Market at Festival Market Square, 25 McCamly St S. in Battle Creek.

His campaign made the announcement via Twitter: