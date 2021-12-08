State Troopers Seeking Volunteers For Battle Creek Exercise

Now is the chance for citizens to interact with Michigan State Troopers in a scenario-based training exercise involving traffic stops.

The 140th Trooper Recruit School, and its instructors, will be conducting the training sessions at the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek Jan.10-12, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

“We’re looking for unique ways to bridge the gap with the people we serve,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This is an excellent opportunity for residents to see how recruits are learning and practicing the skills they’ll ultimately use on the job. This training opportunity will provide valuable insight to both the recruits and civilian participants.”

The training exercises will simulate traffic stops, with residents acting as drivers and passengers. In order to participate, volunteers must be at least 18-years-old, have a valid driver’s license, agree to a criminal background check, and submit to on-site weapons search and sign a liability waiver.

“This is the first time we’ll be including members of the public in our training scenarios,” said Capt. James Grady, commander of the MSP Training Division. “We want to offer our recruits as realistic and diverse training experiences as possible, and we see this opportunity as a win-win given that the civilian participants will gain a better understanding of how our troopers are trained to conduct traffic stops, which is the most common interaction civilians have with police officers.”

The deadline to file an application to participate is December 17th and can be made online.

Space is limited and volunteers, who are selected, will receive a confirmation with additional instructions.